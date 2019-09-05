Tisbury holds off on closing special town meeting warrant

Tisbury selectmen delayed setting a concrete date for a special town meeting and for closing the special town meeting warrant at a brief meeting Thursday.

Town administrator Jay Grande said there may still be other warrant articles that are brought forth in the near future, and that the school committee wants more time to coordinate and fine-tune the articles that would go forward.

He said the Oct. 15 date for special town meeting is still a possibility, but suggested keeping that date “tentative at best.”

Selectman Jim Rogers said it is important that the selectmen work in close harmony with the school committee prior to the special town meeting.

He said the situation at the Tisbury School is unfortunate, but the town needs to move forward.

Selectman Jeff Kristal said none of the possible outcomes are desirable “by any stretch of the imagination,” but that the next joint meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, between the school committee and selectmen will be beneficial.

A motion was passed to hold off on setting a date and closing the warrant until after the joint meeting.

Rogers added that selectmen should be able to consider an Owner’s Project Manager to help site and build a temporary school for Tisbury students at the meeting.