Call for nominations for Spirit of the Vineyard Award

Nominations for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award are open. This award, given annually, honors those who have volunteered for one or more nonprofit organizations on the Island, and whose work has made a difference to individuals and to the community as a whole. According to a press release, the criteria for selection include selflessness, the range and depth of service performed, the length of volunteer service, and the effect on the quality of life of the individuals who received help and for the Island community as a whole.

The sponsor of this award, Vineyard Village at Home, relies on dedicated volunteers, and appreciates their work for their organization and for other organizations. Vineyard Village at Home says, “Such caring neighborly assistance enriches the lives of us all.”

Past recipients are Jack Ware, Estelle Surprenant, Ron Rappaport, the Possible Dreams Auction Committees past and present, Nellie Mendenhall, Kerry Alley, Dorothy Bangs, Judy Williamson, the M.V. Harley Riders, Polly Brown, Melinda Loberg, Denys and Marilyn Wortman, Emily Bramhall, Edo Potter, Greg Orcutt, Margot Weston, John Early, Patricia Bergeron, Armen and Vickie Hanjian, Jean Lewellyn, and Chris Porterfield.



Nominations can be emailed to pollybrown@verizon.net or sent to Spirit of the Vineyard, P.O. Box 1356, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Nominations for this year’s award will close on Oct. 14.