Aquinnah: Dancing and celebrating.

I hope everyone made it to the phenomenal Powwow this weekend. On Saturday, due to the threat of hurricane, it was moved to the tribal community center, but that didn’t stop people from dancing and celebrating. On Sunday, it was up at the Cliffs, with perfect weather. I’m not sure if everyone knows this, but the tribe has some pretty great dancers in its ranks. My favorite part of the Powwow (aside from the food) is watching so many generations celebrating together. It seemed like all the Wampanoag children of Aquinnah were running around and showing off their regalia and their dance moves.

I have a correction to make, Plymouth 400, who helped create the “Our Story” Wampanoag history exhibit at the Aquinnah Cultural Center, is not affiliated with Plimoth Plantation. They are a not-for-profit organization formed to lead the planning and execution of programs and events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony, which will be happening in 2020. The exhibit is up now at the ACC. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Call the ACC at 508-645-7900 for more information.

Just a heads-up that the Aquinnah Shop’s last day of the season will be this Friday, Sept. 13. They will be open for lunch on Thursday and Friday this week from 11 am to 4 pm, and then closed until next May. Cliffhangers will close sometime in September as well, no official date yet. In better news, Chilmark Chocolates will reopen today, Sept. 12.

This Saturday there will be an Aquinnah Artisans Fair at the Old Town Hall from noon to 4 pm. What better way to celebrate September than to spend some of that hard-earned August cash with your local artists?

The library is hosting a “Website Workshop” for adults on Thursdays, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. You can learn how to plan, build, and launch a new website. Registration is limited to three people, so call the library to sign up at 508-645-2314. The next book group meeting will be on Sept. 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, to discuss Graeme Simsion’s “The Rosie Result.” On Saturdays, starting Sept. 21, the library will host a costume clinic from noon to 3 pm. Come to the library and get help planning and creating your vision. Storytime is on Thursdays, from 3:30 to 4 pm, and Saturdays, from 10:30 to 11 am. Kids’ Craft is on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.

Pathways Arts will present an evening of music on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Tisbury Water Works, 400 West Spring St. in Vineyard Haven. The Yoko Miwa Trio will perform from 4 to 7 pm. Pianist Yoko Miwa performs along with the other members of this longstanding and deeply harmonious trio, bassist Will Slater and drummer Scott Goulding. For more information about the trio, go to yokomiwa.com/pathways.

Next Thursday, September 19, Island Grown Initiative and the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival are co-hosting a free outdoor screening of “The Biggest Little Farm”, a recent documentary about one family’s regenerative farming experience at the Chilmark Community Center. BYO picnic at 5:30 pm with free live music, the movie will start at 7. John and Molly Chester, the farmers who are featured in the film, will be there as will, Laurie David, the film’s producer. I saw this film when TMVFF showed it in March and if you missed it then, come see it now. It is truly a wonderful film.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center, in conjunction with the Island Climate Action Network, is organizing an “Earth First” event at sunrise at Aquinnah Circle. Friday September 20 is the first day of the Global Climate Strike and island wide events will be happening on that day. If you would like to help, call Mitzi Pratt at 508-645-3035.

Happy birthday to Ona Ignacio who celebrates on Monday and to Eliska from Chilmark Tavern who celebrates on Tuesday. Stop into the Tavern on Thursday to wish her a happy birthday.