Cribbage Results

On Sept. 4 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the Portaguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. Thirty-three players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk.(A win greater than 30 points).

The results were as follows: First was Jack Silvia, Vineyard Haven, with an 11/5 +87 point card; second was Alex Newton of Oak Bluffs, with an 11/5 +82 card; third was Michael Linheimer with 11/5 +81; fourth was Bill Sittard of Oak Bluffs with a 9/4 +54 card; and fifth place went to Bill Russell of Vineyard Haven with 9/4 +36.

The group as a whole had 11 skunks, and a total of eight 24-point hands.

The next tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes of less, come by and check us out.