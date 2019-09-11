Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council offers information session

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC) will be holding an information session at the West Tisbury library for potential applicants. According to a press release, a new grant cycle begins for Cultural Council Grants in fiscal year 2020, and all community members are encouraged to learn more about this funding opportunity for arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences. Refreshments will be served.

The Massachusetts Cultural Council uses an online application form for FY20 grants that is now available at mass-culture.org. Individuals and groups planning to apply for funding through the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC), including local school groups seeking support for FY20 field trips, are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the online application process. The deadline for online applications for FY20 grants is Oct. 15.