Support bill for licenses

To the Editor:

Bills have been filed in the state House and Senate that would enable undocumented immigrants to get Massachusetts driver’s licenses. It is called the Work and Family Mobility Act (House bill 3012 and Senate bill 2061), and is co-sponsored by our state Rep. Dylan Fernades and state Sen. Julian Cyr.

Currently, undocumented immigrants cannot get a Massachusetts driver’s license. As adults on Martha’s Vineyard, most of us need to drive for work and family. Driving without a license is risky for undocumented immigrants, and unsafe for all of us.

Please support this bill. It is being considered in the Joint Transportation Committee. A public hearing was held this week. In writing or phoning to support this bill, you might stress the safety aspect of our situation, saying you live in a community in which many undocumented immigrants live and work and need to drive. You can address your comments to: Senate chairman Joseph Boncore — 617-722-1634/joseph.boncore@masenate.gov and House chairman William Strauss — 617-722-2400/william.straus@mahouse.gov.

Cynthia Aguilar

West Tisbury