Tivoli Day is the perfect summer sendoff

Head to Tivoli Day on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a perfect sendoff to summer.

The old-fashioned street festival has been an Island tradition for four decades, and is a day to celebrate the frenetic fun of summertime and welcome the cool, crisp days of fall.

Enjoy live entertainment, street vendors, dancing, street galleries, and end-of-summer sales.

The festival starts at 10 am and goes until 6 pm, although it often starts early and runs late.

Over 100 businesses and vendors will fill the streets and sidewalks. Many establishments based on Circuit Avenue will take part. The Ritz will provide music and merriment at an outdoor seating corral, and Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will take the main stage at noon. After their performance, the Phil daRosa Project will follow up with some rockin’ tunes.

There will also be many different artists displaying their newest creations along the bustling sidewalks, including the fine art of Debra and Warren Gaines, Michael Johnson with some of his brilliant photography, and pieces from the Cousen Rose Gallery. Artists and musicians both local and seasonal are sure to spice up the celebration.

Dennis daRosa, president of the Oak Bluffs Association board of directors, said this year’s Tivoli day provides a “great mix of art, music, and people.”

“That’s what Tivoli Day is all about. It’s the perfect combination for the perfect celebration,” daRosa said.