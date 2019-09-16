Medical evacuation executed from Queen Mary II

Updated at 12 noon

The U.S. Coast Guard executed a medical evacuation from the Queen Mary II Monday morning about 75 nautical miles southeast of Cape Cod. The Coast Guard received a call for assistance from the Queen Mary II at 6:19 am, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel. A Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod arrived on scene above the Queen Mary II at 7:58 am, according to Noel. The helicopter pulled two people off the ocean liner and transported them Massachusetts General Hospital. The transfer time was approximately 90 minutes.The reason for the medical evacuation is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Updated to correct cruise line.