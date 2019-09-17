Eric Voshell

Eric Lee Voshell, 39, of Oak Bluffs, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Rhode Island Hospital. He was born in Worcester, the son of Carol (Palmer) and Harley Voshell Sr., who predeceased him.

Eric was raised in Marlborough, and attended Marlborough High School. He was a graduate of the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology. Eric was the owner of Reliable HVACR Co., and was also a volunteer firefighter in Oak Bluffs.

A devout Catholic, Eric loved Saint Basil’s in Methuen. He also had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Eric is survived by his wife, Katherine (Tewhey) Voshell; his son Ian of Hudson; his daughters, Lillian and Grace of Oak Bluffs; his brothers, Robert Schofield (Charlene Lantron) of Marlborough, Richard Schofield of Marlborough, and Harley Voshell of Marlborough; his sisters, Lisa Kelley (Walter), and Lori Lajoie, all of Marlborough, and his in-laws, Karen and Jim Tewhey of Oak Bluffs. He is predeceased by his brother, Wayne Schofield.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 am in St. Augustine’s, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, 56 Short Hill Rd., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, 508-693-8580, or online at vineyardhouse.org/donate-now.