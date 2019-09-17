Louis Finkelstein, 98, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 2, 2019. Both his sons, David and Martin, were with him when he died in his sleep, as well as his companion Renee Link.

He was born in Poland, and his mother brought him, his brother, and two sisters to New York in 1927. His father had come a year earlier, and established a live poultry market in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. They lived nearby, then later moved to Brooklyn.

He served in the Army during WWII, and was stationed in the Philippines and New Guinea. When he returned in 1946, he opened a butcher shop on 9th Avenue and 42nd St. in Manhattan. He and his wife Shirlee later moved to Fresh Meadows in Queens, N.Y.

He would later return to the Philippines, establishing a food-importing business. His nickname was “Filipino Lou” on 9th Avenue, and at that time he created a 9th Avenue Street Fair, mostly food, that closed the street for six blocks. He had a close relationship with President Estrada of the Philippines that was cemented when Estrada was a mayor, and Lou sent food to his town during a devastating flood.

The most important thing in his life was family. His wife Shirlee and his two sons, David and Martin, were the center of his life. On his day off on Sunday, it was always the visits to his parents and Shirlee’s parents in Brooklyn. Then years later on Sundays, to the baseball batting cages with his sons, and Deli Masters corned beef for lunch.

His wife Shirlee passed away in 1977, and two years later he moved to Boynton Beach, Fla. In 2002 he met Renee Link, and they lived together until his death. They shared a beautiful relationship, and lived in the community of Bayan Springs.

His son David moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1973 with his wife Molly and baby Ellie. Lou and Shirlee would visit at least twice a year. He became a good tennis player quickly, learning from his handball days at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn. His son Marty and he had some good matches with Stan Hart and a partner, and they usually left the court with smiles.

He led by example. He gave his boys strong values to live by — the values of family, education, friendship, and the wonderful country we live in.

He is survived by his loving companion, Renee Link; his sons David and Martin, his loving daughters-in-law Molly Finkelstein and Julie Austin; his grandchildren, Ellie Wise and husband Steve, and Alex Finkelstein and his wife Amy; and his great-grandchildren, Anna Wise, Henry Wise, Emma Finkelstein, Lily Wise, and Andrew Finkelstein.

He will be missed.