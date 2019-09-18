Aquinnah: A blue marble flag

Hey everyone! You must go to this link, comedywildlifephoto.com, and vote for our own Lisa Vanderhoop, whose photo is in the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. Click on the People’s Choice link, look for the picture of the turtle, and vote for Lisa — she is a finalist. Lisa told me, “I never thought I had a chance to be a finalist in this contest,” but she is. The photos have been released to the international press, and this photo is on the Forbes website, MSN website, Insider, BBC Focus, and around the world. This contest was founded by wildlife conservationists and photographers, and part of the proceeds go to real wildlife conservation efforts. They are all very funny, but only one was shot by Lisa, and in Aquinnah too.

This Thursday, Sept. 19, IGI and MVFF are hosting a free outdoor screening of “The Biggest Little Farm,” a documentary about one family’s regenerative farming experience, at the Chilmark Community Center. BYO picnic at 5:30 pm with free live music; the movie will start at 7. John and Molly Chester, the farmers who are featured in the film, will be there with the film’s producer, Laurie David.

The Aquinnah library book group will meet today to discuss “The Rosie Result” at 3:30 pm. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the library will host a movie night, with “An Inconvenient Sequel,” the follow-up to “An Inconvenient Truth,” at 5 pm. Starting this Saturday, there will be a costume clinic at the library from noon to 3 pm. You can come with bits of costume that you would like to make into something more elaborate, or you can come with just an idea that needs fleshing out. Regular library events like Story Time on Thursday at 3:30 am and Saturday at 10:30 am will also be happening.

This Friday, Sept. 20, there will be a worldwide climate strike. Young people want all citizens of the earth to join them by dropping business as usual to participate in the 2019 Global Climate Strike. There will be various actions around the Island. The Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Island Climate Action Network will host an event at the Aquinnah Circle on Friday at 7:30 am. There will be a ceremony as a blue marble flag is hoisted above the U.S. flag to show our commitment to taking care of the Earth. Please wear blue or green; coffee and baked goods will be available. At 11 am, people are encouraged to gather at Red Beach for a flotilla to paddle, row, or putter to the Menemsha Dock, where there will be another action. You can text 917-670-7214 for more detailed information.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will show its support for the strike, along with others on the Cape and the Island, by ringing its bells on Sept. 20 at 11 am for 11 minutes. This timing represents that we are in the 11th hour to change our resource-destructive ways.

There will be a Sassafras Open House and Potluck on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 6 pm. Come celebrate the equinox at Sassafras on Church Street (two driveways past the library). Bring a dish to share, play games in the field, and give thanks for where we live. There will, of course, be a fire and songs sung around it.

It is now the time of year when businesses up-Island are closing their doors for the season. The Aquinnah Shop has closed; however, Cliffhangers is still open, 9 am to 5-ish pm every day, and the Orange Peel Bakery Café is open as well. The Orange Peel Bakery on State Road is still hosting pizza night every Wednesday at 5 pm, weather permitting. The Chilmark Tavern will be open Thursday through Monday for the next two weeks. Their last night of the season will be Monday, Sept. 30. Get your up-Island meals with your neighbors as long as you can.