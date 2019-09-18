Art Exhibit and Reception: Dave Miller

On Saturday, September 21 from 3 to 4:30 pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury Library featuring the paintings of Island artist Dave Miller. According to a press release, his exhibit, titled “Tattooed Love,” will be on display in the upper and lower level exhibit areas of the library. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

About the artist:

Dave Miller is originally from the North-West of England and has lived on Martha’s Vineyard since 2001. He has been drawing and painting for as long as he can remember, purely for pleasure. The first time he showed his work publicly was here on the Island. He enjoys showing his art, and he especially enjoys participating in group shows.