Climate change is a hot topic on the Vineyard

1 of 4

On Friday, Islanders of all ages took part in a global effort to bring awareness to climate change, and the devastating effects it will have on Martha’s Vineyard and the world.

Organized by young climate activists like Greta Thunberg, the global strike called for immediate action from policy makers and a systematic shift away from fossil fuels.

But Islanders weren’t just raising their voices locally — many travelled to the mainland to take part in larger demonstrations.

Students from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) were striking in Boston alongside thousands of other activists, while West Tisbury School students from Plastic Free MV were making their voices heard in New York.

At 9:30 am, a group of high school students could be heard outside the MVRHS chanting: “Save the earth!”

Students held handmade posters that read “Stop denying our earth is dying,” and “The climate is changing. Why aren’t we?”

Science teacher Carrie Fyler said the students took their Flex block time to protest and picket for swift climate action Friday.

“But all day long our science classes are striking for the climate, and teachers will be bringing students out here to peacefully demonstrate — to try and have our voices heard,” Fyler said.

Freshmen Hannah Murphy and Jocelyn Baliunas are part of the high school’s Protect Your Environment Club. They told The Times what Friday’s global climate strike meant to them.

“It means I’m not afraid to show that I care about our planet,” Murphy said.

“Showing everyone our generation is willing to make the commitment to save our world,” Baliunas added.

The two students offered quick advice for Islanders and anyone looking to make a difference.

“Reduce your waste. Try shopping for more organic meats, or cut out meat entirely if you can,” Baliunas said. “Which is hard, but if you can, it helps.”

Murphy suggested walking more and using public transportation instead of driving your car.

Brittany Bowker contributed to this report.