Walk will shine light on suicide prevention

The Darkness Into Vineyard Light Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk is from 5 to 7 am on Saturday, Sept. 28 with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 29. The walk, organized by the Martha’s Vineyard affiliate of the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), is designed to build community support for mental illness care on the Island.

Island NAMI coordinator Lisa Belcastro is calling for volunteers to help with registration for 30 minutes at 5 am on Saturday at Bend in the Road beach on State Road in Edgartown.

All proceeds from this year’s walk and sponsor donations will be gifted to NAMI MV. If NAMI has helped you, would you be willing to give back next weekend?

The walk will start at 5:30 am. If you would like to participate in the walk, sign up here: http://www.namicapecod.org/DarknessintoVineyardLight