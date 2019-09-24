Edgartown gets climate briefing

Climate change is here and the Island is implementing strategies to address it.

Alan Strahler, chair of the Edgartown energy committee, gave a climate change presentation at the Edgartown selectmen’s meeting Monday, informing selectmen on the challenges the Island faces and asking selectmen to take action.

Strahler said Martha’s Vineyard is the vanguard of these impacts as an Island in the northeast of the United States. Several Island organizations such as town energy commissions, the Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee, Vineyard Power, and the Island Climate Action Network are all working to address climate change and its impacts on the Island. Strahler stressed that the time for action is now.

“We know that we are facing a climate crisis, action can’t wait. Temperature rise is happening, greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced,” Strahler said.

Edgartown has completed state Municipal Vulnerability Program (MVP) workshops and received grants. The grants help fund studies of areas of vulnerability along the Edgartown coast and create action plans to address them. But, according to Strahler, the Island needs to work together as a whole to address climate issues.

“We need to work with other towns and the [Martha’s Vineyard Commission],” Strahler said.

Selectman Arthur Smadbeck said the town relies on its town employees to address climate change, but suggested Strahler reach out to the MVC.

“This is exactly what the MVC is designed for,” Smadbeck said. “They are probably the perfect group to take this job.”

Town conservation agent Jane Verkonda, who applied for the MVP grants, said several town employees and departments are working to address climate issues including the police and fire chiefs, the planning board, the harbormaster, the building inspector, the library director and others.

In other business, selectmen amended a tree hearing decision after an approved tree was found to be a prohibited species. Selectmen said the replacement will now be a six-inch caliper linden tree and a six-inch elm tree instead of a Norway maple. Selectmen realized their mistake after being questioned about the approval of banned tree by The Times.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) banned the importation of the Norway maple on July 1, 2006, and the propagation of the tree on Jan. 1, 2009, according to the MDAR prohibited plant list website. According to the site, pre-existing Norway maples aren’t required to be removed, but new ones cannot be sold or added to the landscape.

Selectmen also approved the recreational scallop season opening on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Cape Poge will not be open until Monday, Nov. 4 and no dragging allowed until Friday, Nov. 1. Commercial bay scallop season begins Monday, Nov. 4.