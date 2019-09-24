Massachusetts temporarily bans vaping products

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts, according to the State House News Service.

The ban could affect stores on the Island, including convenience stores like Cumberland Farms and XtraMart in Vineyard Haven. Reached Tuesday afternoon, Puff N’ Pass owner Kyle Byrne said he would have no comment on the governor’s action. The Main Street store stocks vaping supplies and other smoking paraphernalia.

Baker made the announcement at a press conference where he said he was declaring a public health emergency in connection with vaping-related lung illnesses, the news service reported.

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said she was not aware of the recent ban, but said she thinks it could be a positive step. “I know the Department of Public Health is going to have discussions on the topic. Personally, I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” Valley said. “A lot of school kids do it, and come on, they’re kids. They don’t know or understand what the health effects are going to be.”

Recently, the town of Tisbury banned the sale of any flavored vaping product besides menthol in order to deter young people from using them.

Valley said that, although the statewide age for tobacco use is 21, “kids can still get there hands on it.” She said fruit and candy flavored vape products are marketed directly towards young people.

Hundreds of cases of the illness have been reported nationwide and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel has already ordered all cases to be reported to the Department of Public Health for the next year, the news service reported.

“We as a commonwealth need to pause sales in order for our medical experts to collect more information about what is driving these life-threatening vaping-related illnesses,” Baker was quoted as saying by State House News Service.

The temporary ban will apply to flavored and non-flavored vaping products in retail stores and online. The ban applies to all vaping products and devices, including tobacco and marijuana, the news service reported. It takes effect immediately, with the Public Health Council planning to approve an order at a 3:30 p.m. meeting, according to State House News.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, suggested that there are more pressing things to declare a public health emergency on before vaping products.

“Things to declare a public health emergency on before vape products: guns- 40,000 deaths nationwide, fossil fuels- 200,000 [deaths], actual cigarettes- 480,000 [deaths], vaping- 9 [deaths],” Fernandes wrote in his tweet.