No place to rent

To the Editor:

My name is Samuel Hayes. I was born and raised on M.V. in 1975 and grew up on the water, 7 Acres in Chilmark, across from Ables Hill. I worked as a lifeguard in Edgartown for five summers, played football for the MVRHS, and was on the team to win the Vineyard’s first state championship. My dad owned the Chappy Ferry for 20 years.

Currently, I work in construction for the same money I made in high school. I live in a barn, and have no running water or heat. I am capable of paying rent, yet can find no place. Does the Island have any plan to prevent more and more locals from losing their homes? 500 empty houses in Edgartown alone? Yet other parts of the community are thriving, buying houses and opening businesses illegally. Can I be permitted by the town to have the same leniency? Why is this happening, and what are the elected planning board members doing about it? Ms. Dolby should research 5G dangers; I know they just put a huge tower behind her house. How far away is safe? Any more youth lots? If affordable housing operates here, and all of the locals make too much too live there, will we get New Bedford locals like Nantucket did? I would appreciate a response to all of my questions. Thanks.

Sammy Hayes

Edgartown