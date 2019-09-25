Film screening and Q and A with director Angela Andersen

On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3 pm the West Tisbury library will present the documentary, “Inviolable — The Fight For Human Rights” followed by a Q and A with the film’s director, Angela Andersen. According to a press release, ”Inviolable” was filmed in China, Guatemala, Turkey, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Canada, U.S., Indonesia, and Kenya. Critics call the film “Spectacular – Impressive – Enlightening – Moving – A must see,” and the film has been selected to premiere on the U.S. West Coast in October by UNAFF, the international U.N. Film Festival. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Angela Andersen is a West Tisbury resident who has worked on numerous magazine articles and over 50 documentaries as a producer, writer, and director. Several of her documentaries were awarded Best Documentary in Germany. Her topics range from Nuclear Proliferation (“The Bomb”) to hunger and thirst in the world. Her work takes her all over the world, and she has filmed in Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan, Brazil, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, China, Russia, India, Europe, and in the 50 U.S. States. When not traveling, she enjoys walking the beaches on the island with her adopted black lab, Sam. Her daughter Lena, a producer in Hollywood, was born on Martha’s Vineyard.