Profile: Dr. Elliot Dacher, founder of the Meditation and Mindfulness program

Dr. Dacher, what originally brought you to Martha’s Vineyard?

In the 1970s I moved to Boston to complete my internal medicine residency at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now known as Brigham and Women’s Hospital). I traveled to the Island one weekend a month, serving as the emergency room doctor at the hospital.

What made you give up practicing internal medicine?

It became apparent to me that stress was a significant contributor to my patients’ medical problems. My medical education did not train me to address these health concerns, and that’s when I began my studies of meditation and health promotion.

What led you to offer your course at the hospital?

The course was originally offered to hospital employees as part of a stress management and wellness program. Now it’s open to the public also.