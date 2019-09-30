Long-awaited Santander roof project is underway

Work has begun on one of the Island’s most controversial roof projects.

Associate Roofing, which had fenced off the area at the former Santander Bank, has now begun work by putting a product called Blueskin over the roof that’s being replaced. Blueskin is a material used to prevent leaks.

Associate Roofing will be using clay tiles similar to what was on the historic building before the bank used asphalt shingles to repair the roof. That decision, which was initially approved by then-building inspector Ken Barwick, was sent to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission for review by selectmen. The MVC ruled that the bank had to replace the tile roof, which set off a legal dispute that ultimately ended with the company agreeing to replace the roof.

The bank closed the branch in 2017 and has been trying to sell the building since. The dispute over the roof likely scared off some potential buyers.

The roofing company’s owner could not immediately be reached for comment on how long he expects the project to take.