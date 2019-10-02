Dunn deserves a chance

To the Editor:

I second Jules Bernstein’s thoughtful letter strongly endorsing the new housing project on Beach Road. We, as an Island community, are grateful to Sam Dunn for adding so much pleasure to Vineyard life with the beautiful Film Center (can you imagine the Vineyard without Richard Paradise!) and the wonderful Barn Bowl & Bistro bowling alley. Sam had a vision, and he had the courage and the imagination to execute it. Once again, Sam is on the cusp of responding to an Island need — the moderate-income housing project on Beach Road — with imagination and foresight. I do hope he garners the support he deserves for this important new endeavor.

Anne Luzzatto

Chilmark