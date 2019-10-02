News from Noepe 

Noepe recently announced Open Writing Hours at its Featherstone location.

“We know how hard it can be to carve out writing time in a busy schedule,” said Noepe director Mathea Morais in a press release. “We also know that the only way to be a writer is to … well, write. So, starting this week, the conference room at Featherstone Center for the Arts will be open every Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm for anyone looking for a quiet place to write. Bring your laptop, a notebook, your tablet, whatever method you choose to put words on paper, and get far from those pesky chores that seem to become so urgent the minute we sit down to write.”

Also coming up at Noepe is a book launch party on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 to 7 pm at Featherstone to celebrate the publishing of Morais’ debut novel, “There You Are.” Called “a novel that effectively intertwines ruminations on race, music, romance, and history,” by Kirkus Review, “There You Are” will be released Oct. 22.

Since the story is steeped in ’80s and ’90s music and nostalgia, the release says this will be a book party with a DJ and some “fantastic tunes.” And since the book party is so close to Halloween, you are invited to dress as your favorite musical icon, or to wear your favorite band T shirt. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.