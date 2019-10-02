Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

And just like that, it’s October. It feels like this year is going by faster than ever. The column this week will highlight some important, as well as fun, events happening this month.

Vineyard Gardens Harvest Festival, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 am to 3 pm

Celebrate fall at the Vineyard Gardens Harvest Festival. The festival will have nature craft projects: gourd flower bouquets, pinecone bird feeders, and planting of paperwhite bulbs. Food will be provided: chili, cornbread, BBQ hot dogs, and pumpkin pies! Live music by the Princess Poo-Pooly Ukulele Group. And new this year, pony rides for the kids.

Celebrate Bossa Nova’s 60th Anniversary, Friday, Oct. 18, from 8 to 10 pm

The event is not happening on-Island, but it’s worth mentioning given that samba and bossa nova are the Brazilian types of music widely known worldwide. The event is happening at the Berklee Performing Arts Center. Celebrate 60 years of bossa nova with multi-Grammy-winning producer, composer, keyboardist, and vocalist Sérgio Mendes, one of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time. Joining Mendes is Bebel Gilberto, the thrilling bossa nova vocalist, and daughter of João Gilberto. João Gilberto recorded “Chega de Saudade” — bossa nova’s very first song, and the beginning of a musical and worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Fall Electronic Disposal Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 am to 2 pm at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services campus, 111 Edgartown Rd., Vineyard Haven

The event is a fundraiser to benefit the programs and services of M.V. Community Services. Recycle your personal or business old and tired items such as air conditioners, cell phones, computers, copiers, dehumidifiers, fax machines, microwaves, monitors, laptops, printers, refrigerators, scanners, stereo equipment, televisions, washers and dryers, and scrap metal! The fees are between $5 and $40 per item.

Morning Glory Annual Pumpkin Festival, Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 am to 3 pm

The event will happen rain or shine. The annual Pumpkin Festival is a free family celebration of the harvest. There will be all kinds of fun, including games, hayrides, face painting, live music from the Flying Elbows, and the amazing Punkin Chunkin’ Trebuchet.

Crop Hunger Walk, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 pm

The Crop Walk is now approaching its 30th year on the Vineyard, and it has raised almost $500,000 to benefit those facing food insecurity and hunger around the world and on the Island. The full six-mile walk will begin and end at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, with a halfway stop for refreshments and rest (and possible ending point) at Trinity Methodist Church in the Campgrounds in Oak Bluffs. Walkers may either plan to walk the full route or plan to finish their walk in Oak Bluffs and take advantage of convenient shuttle service back to Vineyard Haven. For more information about the event, visit crophungerwalk.org/marthasvineyard.

Martha’s Vineyard Film Society Women in Film, Oct. 25 to 27

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society is proud to present its first annual Women In Film Festival (WIFF). WIFF is a celebration of women as filmmakers: in front of and behind the camera. This festival will feature stories that have not been told, from a woman’s perspective. WIFF seeks to empower moviegoers with a diverse selection of female-directed films with notable female speakers to bring visibility for both female directors and our Vineyard community. For more information visit mvfilmsociety.com.

Edgartown’s Happy Haunting, Sunday, Oct. 27, from 12 to 3 pm

For the Brazilian parents who celebrate Halloween, the event will happen on Oct. 27 from 12 to 3 pm. Go into Edgartown for continued Halloween fun. A great event for the entire family.