Tisbury harbormaster’s boat sinks

Updated 12:30 pm

The Tisbury harbormaster’s boat sank at the Owen Park dock sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning for causes not yet known. Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker said his assistant, Will White, discovered the submerged vessel at 8 am Thursday morning. Marine salvage and construction expert John Packer and a team from his company, Offshore Engineering, arrived at Owen Park Thursday morning with a crane barge to raise the vessel. A team from Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard was also on scene to assist with raising the vessel and pumping it out, as was a professional diver Heidi Raihofer. Crocker said the vessel will be transported to Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard for evaluation.

“It was one hundred percent when I put it to bed yesterday at 4 pm,” Crocker said. Crocker said he was “absolutely shocked” when he learned it sank and presently has “zero” idea what the cause is.

Tisbury Assistant Fire Chief Greg Leland said the department is aware of the sinking and examined the scene this morning. The 30 foot custom vessel serves more than one role as it has firefighting capabilities and can also be used as a police boat.

It’s unclear how much damage the vessel suffered and whether or not the outboard engines can be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.