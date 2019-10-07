Your Martha’s Vineyard climate change roadmap

There’s no longer any question that climate change is real. Dukes County is ranked one of the fastest warming regions in the nation, and sea level rise continues to change the character of Martha’s Vineyard shorelines. According to the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the average sea level is projected to rise between 12 and 48 inches by 2050, and 12 and 72 inches by 2100. The Washington Post’s August analysis of more than a century of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research suggests Dukes County is among only 71 other counties in the nation to exceed 2º Celsius warming threshold — a critical point of reference determined in the 2015 Paris accord.

While the question around climate change is no longer ambiguous, the questions around what we can do about it can be confusing.

There are dozens of Islanders putting policies, plans, discussions, and committees in place to bring an inevitably warming climate at the forefront of every decision that’s made on Martha’s Vineyard. Over the next few months, The Times will ramp up its climate coverage. We aim to gather, explain, and organize all the information out there — on-Island and beyond. Keep an eye on this ‘Greening Martha’ section and other print and digital sections; we’ll offer long and short-term solutions, updates from stakeholders, and we will attempt to answer readers’ questions.

A Martha’s Vineyard climate road map

With many cooks in the kitchen, it can be hard to navigate who’s doing what, where, and why. At a Friday, Oct. 4, Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) Climate Action Task Force meeting, The Times got a sense for the many players in the game and key tasks at hand.

“This isn’t a one-to-two-year task,” MVC member Ben Robinson said. “We’re talking multiple decades.”

The MVC Climate Action Task Force is made up of MVC members and staff, town employees, board members, engineers, educators, and conservationists. Their main role as stakeholders in the climate resiliency road map is to tackle policy. At Friday’s meeting, the group touched on the topic of electric ferries, mitigation and adaptation master plans, and streamlining communication records across the MVC Climate Action Task Force.

Did you know that our ferries can be converted from diesel to electric? In July, MVC Climate Action Task Force member Noli Taylor and student activist Emily Gazzaniga pressed the Steamship Authority (SSA) to convert the ferry fleet to electric, but were met with cost-prohibitive concerns. The MVC subcommittee agreed the SSA needs another nudge in the right direction. The short-term plan is to write a letter highlighting where the Island stands and its desire to see an electric fleet, and how a Martha’s Vineyard-SSA partnership could help move that along.

“I think there’s an opportunity for them to understand that they’re a partner in this,” Cheryl Doble said. “Helping them understand that it is really good for them to be involved in this conversation.”

A policy plan draft was discussed as a medium-term goal for the MVC climate subcommittee. The group referenced Washington State Ferries (WSF) and their plan to convert its three largest ferries from diesel fuel to electric power as a model.

“They’re a good resource,” MVC Climate Action Task Force member Alex Elvin said. According to Elvin, the WSF carries 8 times the number of passengers and has only two times the maintenance budget. WSF also has 22 vessels and 18 routes, compared to the SSA’s eight vessels and two routes. Overtime, Elvin and other MVC Climate Task Force members argued that electrifying ferries would eventually bring down overall ferry maintenance costs.

Mitigation and adaptation master plans are high on the MVC’s list of priority policies, and the Climate Action Task Force has a heavy hand in those developments. The group agreed plans and policies should be in place and then presented to each Island town to take action informed by MVC findings and recommendations.

“Since the onset of this work, I expect these plans are the most important output of this task force,” Robert Hannemann said. “Plans that can be revised once each town looks at them.”

The mitigation master plan is well underway with a working group made up of Hanneman, Kate Warner, Alan Strahler, Marc Rosenbaum, Tom Soldini, and Richard Andre. The group represents all six Island towns.

“If you want to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’re starting from,” Hannemann said.

Energy consumption represents 90 percent of the opportunity of mitigating the effects of climate change, according to Hannemann. The group is focused on understanding the energy baseline across three energy sectors: electricity, transportation, and buildings.

“We are developing and writing [about] the current situation and what needs to be done to achieve our overall goals,” Hannemann said.

“The MVC has a surprising amount of data on buildings and transportation,” Rosenbaum added. “What we haven’t committed to is a delivery date for presenting the whole thing. This is what I’m doing.”

Liz Durkee is leading efforts on the adaptation master plan, which she aims to have updates on for the next scheduled MVC Climate Action Task Force Meeting on Oct. 18.

“Before we go to the [Dukes County] Commission to get policy adopted, we want to have an impact,” MVC chairman Adam Moore said. “We want to have the right speaker at the right time.”

State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, addressed the group briefly before the meeting adjourned, praising Edgartown’s recent agreement with Vineyard Wind. He also touched on the House’s passing of the Green Works bill, “a borrowing bonding bill,” Sen Cyr said.

The MVC Climate Action Task Force plans to meet with Sen. Cyr in the near future. “Absolutely,” Sen. Cyr said. “Let me know what resources do you need from the state.”

Outside the MVC Climate Action Task Force, there are a host of other climate networks committed to tackling climate issues:

Island Climate Action Network (ICAN)

Vineyard Conservation Society

Island Grown Initiative

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee

Vineyard Power

Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury energy committees

Chilmark Climate Action Working Group

Sunrise Movement

360.org

“It’s a bigger task than I think anyone really truly appreciates,” Robinson told The Times. “We can’t choose to do or not do something. We have to do something. The sooner we all realize that, the better.”

One green minute:

In an effort to tackle climate change in a tangible way, we’re rolling out a series of quick, easy, “what you can do in a minute” greening tips for Times readers.

Today’s green minute is inspired by a recent New York Times article: Smart Laundry.

Next time you do a load of laundry, use cold water. According to the NYTimes, 90 percent of the energy a washing machine uses goes toward heating up water. As long as your not washing bed linens after being sick, or a hamper of sweaty gym gear, keep your next load on cool.