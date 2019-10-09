Edgartown: The heat is on

I have a rule in my house. It goes back many, many years. The heat doesn’t come on until Nov. 1. Well, I’m writing this on Saturday, Oct. 5, and it was a cold morning, followed by a cold afternoon. And I said to myself, “Why are you still living by a stupid rule?” So I turned the heat on. Why be miserable? Just because I turned it on today doesn’t mean it can’t be turned back off tomorrow or the next day. I’m such a creature of habit and rules. It’s time to snap out of that. It’s nice to be warm tonight as I type.

This is a reminder that this weekend is a four-day weekend for kids on the island. Teachers have an Island-wide professional day on Friday, so the kids have the day off. And Monday is Columbus Day. I hope families have some fun activities planned. I know this is a weekend that many families get to travel for the first time after a long, busy summer, when travel is next to impossible. Or maybe you’ve got your college students coming home for the first time this semester. I hope you all have fun, whatever your plans.

Parent-teacher conferences at the high school are next week, Tuesday through Friday. If you have a high school student and haven’t signed up yet, visit mvrhs.org and click the link for “Pick-a-Time,” and you can schedule your meetings. Edgartown School conferences will take place on Oct. 22, 24, and 28.

The Wharf Restaurant has generously offered to host a dine-to-donate evening on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5 pm to close. A percentage of proceeds for food will benefit the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library and their work to support library programs. So plan to head on down and get a yummy meal, and support the library while you’re at it.

The Order of St. Luke is presenting “Healing for All in Hard Times” at Grace Church, Vineyard Haven, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 am until 4 pm. The day will include worship music, a regional speaker, and workshops, prayer, lunch, and an afternoon healing service. The public is invited to attend any or all of the day’s events. For further information, call 774-563-3907.



Stand with people who commit to a hunger-free world. Join the Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 20. Registration begins at 1:15 pm at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven. The walk begins at 2 pm. This year they are holding the walk in honor of Island Grown Initiative, in recognition of its mission to build a regenerative, equitable food system on Martha’s Vineyard. There is still time to register to walk and raise money in support of your participation, to sponsor walkers, or to cheer others on along the route. For more information, call Woody Bowman at 508-693-7240.



That’s about it for this week. I’ll sign off with just a quick shout-out to Donnie Maciel. I caught up with him the other day while I was at work, and jokingly told him I’d include him in the column this week. I’m guessing I may end up with a story or two now that I’m working in an Edgartown restaurant.

Have a great week.