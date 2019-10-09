Mystery of the ‘nice’ bag

To the Editor:

I’m one of the many volunteers who work a shift at the West Tisbury Dumptique. It can be lots of work, and it can get hectic, but it can also be rewarding. I’d like to share a great story which happened recently.

Brigette, one of the top two volunteers, came to me because a woman’s husband had mistakenly taken a shopping bag to the Dumptique with nice gifts in it. It was my shift but I didn’t even see the bag, because it was a busy day for the volunteers. It is not unusual to get new things with tags on them, so the person who put out the things from the bags didn’t even think twice about it. Hope was that person, and she noted there were nice things. Brigette came to me because the person who brought the bag of great things came to her to explain the mistake and see if she could help. Brigette asked for a list of things and brought it to me, because she knew I was on the shift when the bag was left. I noticed right away that I had taken one of the nice shirts with tags on it, so I was glad to know I could give something back.

I showed the note to Hope, who said she had also taken something and would happily give it back, but she then went into her “detective mode,” and actually tracked everything down. She called up the person who was trying to track down the bag, and set up a time for her to pick up the goods. All ended well because of Brigette taking on the goal of helping an upset person and Hope being a good tracker. There are several volunteers at the Dumptique, but these two women deserve congratulations on jobs well done.

Rosemary van Ness

West Tisbury