Coastal storm shuts down SSA ferries

A coastal storm packing powerful winds and heavy rain has forced the Steamship Authority to cancel crossings. The nor’easter has sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph with some gusts upwards of 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to linger into Saturday.

Here is the list of canceled crossings:

M/V KATAMA 5:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V GOVERNOR 5:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET 6:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V GOVERNOR 6:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 6:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 6:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 7:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V NANTUCKET 7:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven