A three-peat of excellence for The Martha’s Vineyard Times

The Martha’s Vineyard Times was named the 2019 Newspaper of the Year at a conference held Thursday in Worcester by the New England Newspaper & Press Association. It’s the third year in a row that The Times has won the association’s top prize for weekly newspapers with a distribution of 9,000-plus.

“The NENPA recognition is wonderful, and affirming,” Associate Publisher Jamie Kageleiry said. “The work that got us here is so rewarding, and due 100 percent to the teamwork at The Times, and the collaboration we feel we have with our readers, our community. Good community journalism runs on that two-way street.”

Editor George Brennan was in Worcester to accept the award. Several staff members had planned to attend what was going to be a celebration of the “three-peat,” but a fall nor’easter spoiled those plans.

“I’m here alone to accept the award, but by no means is this kind of excellence a solo accomplishment. We have an incredible staff from our news reporters, to our features department, to our photographers, to our designers, to our advertising staff, to our proofreaders, and all of our complementary staff. We’re fortunate to have some of the best freelancers in New England who add flourish to our pages,” Brennan said. “We are also fortunate to have you, our neighbors, who are willing to tell your stories and share your perspectives.”

The newspaper is owned by Peter and Barbara Oberfest of Vineyard Haven. “Barbara and I are extremely proud that The Times has been recognized by NENPA, for the third straight year, for the work of our remarkable staff. All newspapers often run on fumes, depending on hard work guided by high standards and respect for our readers and for each other.”

The Ellsworth American, an outstanding newspaper in Maine, and Seven Days, a top newspaper in Vermont, were both named distinguished newspapers in the same circulation class.

The Inquirer and Mirror of Nantucket and the Provincetown Banner were named distinguished newspapers in their circulation classes, as was the Cape Cod Times rounding out the top newspaper awards for Cape and Islands newspapers.

Cape Cod Times reporter Christine Legere won a Publick Occurrences Award for her reporting on the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.