Stephen Nichols reinstated as crossing guard

A Tisbury School crossing guard who’d been relieved of duty and had his personal firearms confiscated for alleged threats to the Tisbury School was reinstated to his position on Columbus Day morning. Stephen Nichols was pulled from his post after a waitress at Linda Jean’s restaurant allegedly overheard Nichols make threats to the school. Nichols has staunchly denied he threatened the school and said he was pointing out what he deemed a hole in school security. Nichols’ ouster and the seizure of his firearms generated social media activity never before seen on Martha’s Vineyard Times webpages and on Monday a petition was being circulated demanding that Nichols be reinstated.
Stephen Nichols, 84, of Tisbury, who said his career with the Tisbury Police spanned six decades and who served in the United States Army during the Korean War, told The Times he had criticized the Tisbury School resource officer in a conversation with a friend. He said the conversation was taken out of context. That conversation allegedly occurred Sept. 18 and was reported on Sept. 20, the same day Nichols was relieved, according to police.
On Oct. 15 Nichols returned to his twice daily post at the crosswalk on the corner of Spring and Pine Streets by the office of the Martha’s Vineyard superintendent of schools. Numerous motorists waved, beeped or gave Nichols the thumbs up as they passed. As students began to trickle down the sidewalk, Nichols merrily offered them Lifesavers candies whether they crossed or continued walking on the sidewalk. A handful of staffers from the superintendent’s office came outside and watched Nichols perform his duties. Nichols told The Times he was glad to be back helping the students.
In a statement released Monday, Police Chief Mark Saloio, who was actively involved in the investigation of Nichols, said he was never fired, but his job was under review.
“The town, collectively, has expressed an outpouring of concern about Mr. Nichols, and his employment as a school crossing guard. We as well share those concerns. We wish to make you aware that today, Mr. Nichols was informed that he may return to his crossing guard duties tomorrow morning,” Saloio wrote in an email to The Times. “This return to work was always pending upon a final review that was in process. Throughout this period, Mr. Nichols has retained his position as a crossing guard for the town. However, these reviews are thorough and complete, and neither immediate nor instantaneous.”
Nichols had expressed concerns at Linda Jean’s that school resource Officer Scott Ogden was leaving his post at the Tisbury School to get coffee at XtraMart. The chief defended Ogden in his written statement.
“Please know that Officer Ogden performs his duties as the assigned school resource officer, for our elementary school, at a consistently high level. He continues to be dedicated and works hard, in partnership with all of the school staff, to keep our children safe every day,” Saloio wrote. “This department appreciates any and all concerns brought to our attention through the proper channels so that we may help and assist everyone in the best way possible.”
Dan Larkosh, of the Edgartown firm Larkosh and Jackson, represents Nichols, and he was pleased Nichols was reinstated. Nevertheless he intends to file an appeal of the decision by Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio to seize guns owned by Nichols, as well as his license to carry.
Saloio declined to comment when approached at the Tisbury Police Station last week. He later told The Times, “There’s nothing that I can legally discuss about the matter. Period.” The police department has also refused to release the police report from the investigation citing the “personnel” exemption of the public records law.
Saloio’s comment about Nichols status doesn’t clearly match the crossing guard’s previously stated understanding of his status nor how Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande responded when The Times asked if a crossing guard had been terminated. “In response to your inquiry, I want to acknowledge that a crossing guard was removed from active status pending a review of personnel related concerns,” Grande wrote. “I will not have any further comment on this matter.”
At a meeting of the board of selectmen Tuesday, board chair Melinda Loberg praised Saloio’s handling of the situation. “We are very much in support of the work you’ve done recently and the hard decisions you’ve had to make following police protocol to exercise your responsibilities as a police force,” she said. “The atmosphere has changed. We all need to get used to some new perspectives, some new requirements of the state and I think the selectmen here are in full support of the work you do.”
“It’s important for everyone to remember those requirements protect everyone…,” Saloio said.
Selectmen Jim Rogers and Jeff Kristal also offered support, both extending that support to Ogden, the school resource officer, brought up in the controversy.
“Out of every situation comes a learning opportunity. I think it’s important for us and the school committee to educate the public on just what a school resource officer is,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of confusion on what a school resource officer does and it’s not to act as an armed guard, unlike what popular opinion is.”
Later, Kristal suggested the board needs to improve internal and external communication. Selectmen knew nothing about the incident involving Nichols ahead on Friday’s initial story in The Times.
What led to crossing guard’s removal?
Nichols said he was unimpressed with the Tisbury School resource officer’s alleged trips to Xtra Mart to get coffee when children came to school in the morning. While dining at Linda Jean’s a couple of weeks ago, Nichols said he told a friend about this and suggested somebody could “shoot up the school” in that officer’s absence, which he described as “leaving his post.”
Nichols said the waitress made a complaint to Tisbury Police about what she overheard and on the strength of that, Saloio and another officer relieved Nichols of his crossing guard duties while he was in the midst of performing them and subsequently drove to his home and took away his firearms license and guns.
“He came up and told me what I said was a felony but he wasn’t going to charge me,” Nichols said of Saloio.
The confiscated guns were later turned over to Nichols’ son-in-law, Nichols told The Times.
Asked if he was given a letter or any paperwork for the seizure of his license, Nichols said,
“No he just told me to hand it over so I took it out of my wallet and handed it to him.”
Nichols said he has been licensed for firearms since 1958.
He said he didn’t receive any paperwork or receipts for the seizure of his guns, either.
A petition on the website change.org arose over Columbus Day Weekend seeking to reverse Nichols’ ouster. To do so “Pamela Salt,” a Vineyard petitioner according to the site, has called on Tisbury selectmen Jeff Kristal, Jim Rogers, and chair Melinda Loberg, along with Tisbury School principal John Custer, Martha’s Vineyard superintendent of schools Matt D’Andrea, town administrator Grande, and Chief Saloio.
“Please reinstate Mr. Nichols as a Tisbury School crossing guard so he can get back to his joy of helping the children get to and from school safely and with a smile,” the petition reads. “As a well loved, retired, senior citizen Mr. Nichols finds great happiness in this job and we’re sure the children miss seeing him as much as he misses helping them! The entire situation appears to be a great misunderstanding and with the restoration of his job and his LTC Mr. Nichols (and our community) can put this terrible event behind him and focus on moving past the trauma and embarrassment of these events. We stand with Mr. Nichols!”
As of 11 am on Columbus Day, the petition had garnered about 800 signatures out of a goal of 1000.
At the same time the petition met that mark Columbus Day morning, Nichols met with Grande and Saloio at the Tisbury Police Station.
“All they were interested in was did I want my job back and I said ‘yes,’” Nichols said.
Nichols described Grande and Saloio as being in “a very good mood” but that they did not offer any detail as to why Nichols’ crossing guard job was being reinstated.
While Nichols said he doesn’t own a computer or cell phone and is therefore not directly privy to the online support he’s received, he said his daughters have kept him apprised of it.
Of the support he said, “I appreciate that and I’m really, really happy that I have it.”
In a lengthy interview with The Times, Nichols explained his concern about Tisbury School.
“We would expect reasonable minds to prevail, and [Nichols] to be reinstated in his job,” Larkosh said on Friday. That expectation has come true. Nichols said he’ll be “back with the kids I love.”
Good. We’re watching you, TPD.
Let us discuss the cost & efficiency of having a “school resource officer” at all.
Let’s compare the cost of having a police officer on-premises, doing basically nothing all day, with installing means, perhaps a ‘panic button’, in the classrooms & other school facilities, that could alert authorities of a REAL emergency at the school. Perhaps such technology could inform dispatchers/responders of the location of the emergency, other ‘panic buttons’ engaged, and possibly open immediate 2-way communication, so the cops could respond in the event of such an occurrence.
All of the arguments for having a cop at the school, ‘providing security’ and, somehow, ‘mentoring the kiddies’, have been shoved down the public’s throat without any kind of analysis of its actual EFFICIENCY.
Isn’t Officer Ogden’s training being wasted on this assignment?
Let’s, at long last, talk BOTTOM LINE.
I do believe we should also talk about the ‘discrepancy’ in Saloio’s statement. A chief not being forthcoming regarding his mistakes seems to be something a little more disturbing than Ogden standing at a school. How much money is going to be spent on lawsuits????
Bart–you seem to be forgetting that a single intruder armed with an assault weapon can do a tremendous amount of damage in seconds. Response time has to be immediate, and counted in seconds rather than minutes when saving lives in that kind of situation.
Moral of the story – Don’t criticize a TPD officer or you’ll be targeted.
No. Don’t backstab at Linda Jean’s.
He was never fired. Ha!! What’s the pitchfork crowd going to do with that?
Nichols had no business grousing at Linda Jean’s to third parties. Officer Ogden does a fine job and Nichols smeared him. Nichols owes Ogden an apology. Nichols had a chain of command to report to if he had an issue, and he ignored it. Fundamentally, Nichols created his own mess. I would be ticked at him, too, if he didn’t follow procedure. Linda Jean’s is for breakfast, not churning dirty laundry.
You must not eat there often, Linda Jeans makes 90% of their profits off gossiping old Islanders.
Ha!
new news– you gotta be kidding. Ever hear of the concept of free speech ? Or the concept of “innocent until proven guilty” ? What a ridiculous notion, that someone who is engaged in a private conversation would owe an apology to someone on active duty for abandoning his post. Nichols is a vet, i am a vet, and we know something about responsibility while protecting our children.
But this brings up a bigger question.. What are the policies concerning the duties and responsibilities of the resource officer ?
is it to make the parents feel good when they drop off and pick up the kids, or is it to protect the kids ?
Do mass murderers only show up before or after coffee break ?
I’m a vet, my dad was a vet. His dad was a vet. My two sons are serving now. Being a vet has nothing to do with this. Freedom of speech has consequences, D3. Shoot your mouth off and get overheard? In this climate of “hear something, say something” I think it’s a shame a server at LJ’s gets vilified but a vet gets a pass for doing something inappropriate. And you know what — I bet VH followed procedure. He was relieved of duty, an investigation happened, and he was reinstated. Meanwhile, a town that can’t figure out what to do with a 1/2 mile of shore road takes to pitchforks over this topic. I think the town, and it’s citizens, have bigger issues to deal with.
It’s pretty bad when you cannot even engage in a private conversation with a friend over a cup of coffee without some eavesdropper taking parts of your conversation completely out of context and reporting you to the chief of police, who then completely overreacts.
Huh? In a free society, a man can’t talk with his friends about anything he wants? And you’re the one who gets to decide? I can only hope hope this was posted as a joke to rile people up. The whole thing was a no win for everyone involved.
I would nominate Stephen Nichols to be the new chief of police. He seems much more rational than the one who currently holds the position.
In the general orders to walk a post, number 5 is: 5. To quit my post only when properly relieved.
deadhead– perhaps the general orders part of this watch are “to be there when the parents show up, and then do whatever you want”. Lots of “feel good”, no real substance.
I’m with Nichols. Why does the resource officer leave? if he was not authorized to, he should be disciplined and made aware that is not ok.
if he was authorized to leave , we need a change of policy.
School shooters rarely announce when they will show up.
Did I miss something or are you and Nichols still fighting evil in Korea? It’s the TPD, not the US Army — general orders don’t apply. Folks seem to miss that Nichols started the gossip and scare. Bizarre to blame Ogden or the Chief. Hopefully Nichols has learned something and will just eat his breakfast at Linda Jean’s, not churn divisiveness. An 84 year old should know better.
new news—I have not said a word about Korea–
I have asked what the policy is regarding the guarding of the school.
perhaps i am missing something. That being that if in fact the community feels there is enough of a threat to our school that we should put a police presence there, we should not allow for !) a duty officer to leave his post, or 2) we do not feel enough of a threat to post an officer there.
For the town to pretend we are guarding the school is a travesty–
let’s get real. i am not blaming the chief, or Ogden for anyone- i want the kids protected— terrorist do not only strike only while a cop is there— if we view a threat, we heed to have full coverage–you are in fact churning divisiveness-
“an 84 year old should know better” than to be concerned about the safety of the children that he has cared about for the last 60 years …. ? shame on you — shame on you..
Hello Don, I hope you don’t mind me going through you to thank you and everyone else that has been so supported of my father. I felt that if I replied to some commenters it could have got testy.(My son got a reprimand from George. Which by the way I agreed with) Even if people had used real names instead of screen names I wouldn’t probably know them. And wouldn’t care. I left 35 years ago. Anyone saying “big deal”… I agree. People that have mentioned about an old man gossiping…..all those that never have please step forward. Don, let me know if any did. And please Rosiegirl headlines entice the reader to…ahhhh READ!! Also read the caption under his second picture. It was used for the petition. The “cut” on his forehead was cancer!! Anyway Don I hope you were OK with me going through you. You are one of my favorite commenters on the Times. And I sincerely do appreciate all the support. Steve Nichols JR. And PROUD of it.
Steve Jr — no problem. I was quite pleased to see you dad back on his corner this morning. Please give him a hug from all his supporters. Thanks.
Police Chief Mark Saloiol must be practicing to be a politician..great double speak there…for it until he was against it.
All negativity aside one must give kudos to Tisbury for striving and succeeding to be the worst run town on the island. The have given Oak Bluffs a valiant and successful run for the title. Well played Tisbury, well played.
So happy to see Steve smiling. It sure had to a few tough days for him. It all worked out in the end… reason took hold in our Vineyard community.
An embarrassment of a Chief who fundamentally doesn’t understand the law or the community he is charged with protecting. A disgrace of a Town Administrator. I’ll bet they were in a “very good mood” to be across the table from Mr. Nichols on the holiday weekend; they’ll be asking for compensatory time off from the town. The mismanagement of this “investigation” will be referenced for years whenever Red Flag laws are discussed. And the lawsuits will continue…
The new disgraceful Chief, Ogden and the Town Administrator ALL must be replaced forthwith.
Tisbury selectmen get off your butts, do your jobs, show some leadership and guts!
How much embarrassment, harassment and low moral in our leadership do us Tisbury residents have to put up with. We need to all wake up, get real people to run for office, people who have real concerns to make real changes, improve morale and make some real positive progress.
You all just clearly saw how outraged and disgusted not only Tisbury residents are but the entire island as well!
Let this be a lesson to you that this is the last draw. We demand positive change and we want it immediately if not sooner!
At election time… everyone needs to screaming #JusticeForMrNichols
I admit, I look forward to the Times every week. However, I’m appalled that they were so eager to print this story with a catchy headline. The picture with the first article is of Steve with a cut on his forehead and not looking that great. Then with the new story it’s a much better picture with Mr. Nichols smiling, coincidence?
Thank you for mentioning that. I pointed that out in a post after the first article came out. While I have no grievances with the Times, I was curious why the editor chose not to post it. That first headline with that first photograph had to have been printed with intent to prejudice readers. I cannot believe experienced newspaper people truly did not know that.
I’m very happy Mr. Nichols got his post back, but I’m still waiting for the part where the chief walks up to him hat in hand and gives him back his carry license and firearms. So far, the only thing George Orwell got wrong was the exact year it would all go down. It’s horrible that Mr. Nichols survived military service and 6 decades of police duty only to be publicly humiliated by TPD and the town.
Wow, Even InfoWars and The American Mirror picked up this story.
A legend is born on Martha’s Vineyard…
Never cave to the gossip mob.
Imagine if there is more to the story that cannot be discussed in public due to personal file privacy issues.
Can’t believe this even happened….if you can’t talk with a friend at lunch without worrying you are overheard and turned in to the police…what is this KGB Russia???
What kind of cowards would remove their FACEBOOK page-that’s what it’s for – Community concerns-they will respond it’s down for routine maintenance-or some such nonsense- Unreal ! Oh sorry -that would be the Tisbury Police Dept “If you can’t take the heat-get out o the kitchen”
I am grateful to the employee at Linda Jeans for having the courage to act on what she truly believed she heard. TO ERR ON THE SIDE OF SAFETY FOR OUR CHILDREN AND COMMUNITY SHOULD BE THE GUIDING PRINCIPLE FOR ALL OF US. There is no shame in making such a decision, only unbearable sorrow for all of us if what she thought she heard came to pass. Thank you person of courage!
It was amazing to see all the support for Mr. Nichols on the Tisbury Police Department Facebook Page! Why did the Police Chief delete the profile? Isn’t everything on the TPD FB page public record and therefor not allowed to be deleted? Did they consult with their attorneys prior to deleting public records? That is concerning.
Your understanding of the relevant laws is in error.
It’s amazing that someone could make the Chief look good coming out of this, but the Selectmen certainly give him a run for his (our) money. Incompetent muppets.