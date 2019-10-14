Stephen Nichols reinstated as crossing guard

1 of 6

Updated Oct. 15 @ 6:15 pm

A Tisbury School crossing guard who’d been relieved of duty and had his personal firearms confiscated for alleged threats to the Tisbury School was reinstated to his position on Columbus Day morning. Stephen Nichols was pulled from his post after a waitress at Linda Jean’s restaurant allegedly overheard Nichols make threats to the school. Nichols has staunchly denied he threatened the school and said he was pointing out what he deemed a hole in school security. Nichols’ ouster and the seizure of his firearms generated social media activity never before seen on Martha’s Vineyard Times webpages and on Monday a petition was being circulated demanding that Nichols be reinstated.

Stephen Nichols, 84, of Tisbury, who said his career with the Tisbury Police spanned six decades and who served in the United States Army during the Korean War, told The Times he had criticized the Tisbury School resource officer in a conversation with a friend. He said the conversation was taken out of context. That conversation allegedly occurred Sept. 18 and was reported on Sept. 20, the same day Nichols was relieved, according to police.

On Oct. 15 Nichols returned to his twice daily post at the crosswalk on the corner of Spring and Pine Streets by the office of the Martha’s Vineyard superintendent of schools. Numerous motorists waved, beeped or gave Nichols the thumbs up as they passed. As students began to trickle down the sidewalk, Nichols merrily offered them Lifesavers candies whether they crossed or continued walking on the sidewalk. A handful of staffers from the superintendent’s office came outside and watched Nichols perform his duties. Nichols told The Times he was glad to be back helping the students.

In a statement released Monday, Police Chief Mark Saloio, who was actively involved in the investigation of Nichols, said he was never fired, but his job was under review.

“The town, collectively, has expressed an outpouring of concern about Mr. Nichols, and his employment as a school crossing guard. We as well share those concerns. We wish to make you aware that today, Mr. Nichols was informed that he may return to his crossing guard duties tomorrow morning,” Saloio wrote in an email to The Times. “This return to work was always pending upon a final review that was in process. Throughout this period, Mr. Nichols has retained his position as a crossing guard for the town. However, these reviews are thorough and complete, and neither immediate nor instantaneous.”

Nichols had expressed concerns at Linda Jean’s that school resource Officer Scott Ogden was leaving his post at the Tisbury School to get coffee at XtraMart. The chief defended Ogden in his written statement.

“Please know that Officer Ogden performs his duties as the assigned school resource officer, for our elementary school, at a consistently high level. He continues to be dedicated and works hard, in partnership with all of the school staff, to keep our children safe every day,” Saloio wrote. “This department appreciates any and all concerns brought to our attention through the proper channels so that we may help and assist everyone in the best way possible.”

Dan Larkosh, of the Edgartown firm Larkosh and Jackson, represents Nichols, and he was pleased Nichols was reinstated. Nevertheless he intends to file an appeal of the decision by Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio to seize guns owned by Nichols, as well as his license to carry.

Saloio declined to comment when approached at the Tisbury Police Station last week. He later told The Times, “There’s nothing that I can legally discuss about the matter. Period.” The police department has also refused to release the police report from the investigation citing the “personnel” exemption of the public records law.

Saloio’s comment about Nichols status doesn’t clearly match the crossing guard’s previously stated understanding of his status nor how Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande responded when The Times asked if a crossing guard had been terminated. “In response to your inquiry, I want to acknowledge that a crossing guard was removed from active status pending a review of personnel related concerns,” Grande wrote. “I will not have any further comment on this matter.”

At a meeting of the board of selectmen Tuesday, board chair Melinda Loberg praised Saloio’s handling of the situation. “We are very much in support of the work you’ve done recently and the hard decisions you’ve had to make following police protocol to exercise your responsibilities as a police force,” she said. “The atmosphere has changed. We all need to get used to some new perspectives, some new requirements of the state and I think the selectmen here are in full support of the work you do.”

“It’s important for everyone to remember those requirements protect everyone…,” Saloio said.

Selectmen Jim Rogers and Jeff Kristal also offered support, both extending that support to Ogden, the school resource officer, brought up in the controversy.

“Out of every situation comes a learning opportunity. I think it’s important for us and the school committee to educate the public on just what a school resource officer is,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of confusion on what a school resource officer does and it’s not to act as an armed guard, unlike what popular opinion is.”

Later, Kristal suggested the board needs to improve internal and external communication. Selectmen knew nothing about the incident involving Nichols ahead on Friday’s initial story in The Times.

What led to crossing guard’s removal?

Nichols said he was unimpressed with the Tisbury School resource officer’s alleged trips to Xtra Mart to get coffee when children came to school in the morning. While dining at Linda Jean’s a couple of weeks ago, Nichols said he told a friend about this and suggested somebody could “shoot up the school” in that officer’s absence, which he described as “leaving his post.”

Nichols said the waitress made a complaint to Tisbury Police about what she overheard and on the strength of that, Saloio and another officer relieved Nichols of his crossing guard duties while he was in the midst of performing them and subsequently drove to his home and took away his firearms license and guns.

“He came up and told me what I said was a felony but he wasn’t going to charge me,” Nichols said of Saloio.

The confiscated guns were later turned over to Nichols’ son-in-law, Nichols told The Times.

Asked if he was given a letter or any paperwork for the seizure of his license, Nichols said,

“No he just told me to hand it over so I took it out of my wallet and handed it to him.”

Nichols said he has been licensed for firearms since 1958.

He said he didn’t receive any paperwork or receipts for the seizure of his guns, either.

A petition on the website change.org arose over Columbus Day Weekend seeking to reverse Nichols’ ouster. To do so “Pamela Salt,” a Vineyard petitioner according to the site, has called on Tisbury selectmen Jeff Kristal, Jim Rogers, and chair Melinda Loberg, along with Tisbury School principal John Custer, Martha’s Vineyard superintendent of schools Matt D’Andrea, town administrator Grande, and Chief Saloio.

“Please reinstate Mr. Nichols as a Tisbury School crossing guard so he can get back to his joy of helping the children get to and from school safely and with a smile,” the petition reads. “As a well loved, retired, senior citizen Mr. Nichols finds great happiness in this job and we’re sure the children miss seeing him as much as he misses helping them! The entire situation appears to be a great misunderstanding and with the restoration of his job and his LTC Mr. Nichols (and our community) can put this terrible event behind him and focus on moving past the trauma and embarrassment of these events. We stand with Mr. Nichols!”

As of 11 am on Columbus Day, the petition had garnered about 800 signatures out of a goal of 1000.

At the same time the petition met that mark Columbus Day morning, Nichols met with Grande and Saloio at the Tisbury Police Station.

“All they were interested in was did I want my job back and I said ‘yes,’” Nichols said.

Nichols described Grande and Saloio as being in “a very good mood” but that they did not offer any detail as to why Nichols’ crossing guard job was being reinstated.

While Nichols said he doesn’t own a computer or cell phone and is therefore not directly privy to the online support he’s received, he said his daughters have kept him apprised of it.

Of the support he said, “I appreciate that and I’m really, really happy that I have it.”

In a lengthy interview with The Times, Nichols explained his concern about Tisbury School.

“We would expect reasonable minds to prevail, and [Nichols] to be reinstated in his job,” Larkosh said on Friday. That expectation has come true. Nichols said he’ll be “back with the kids I love.”

Updated to include information from Tuesday’s board of selectmen’s meeting.