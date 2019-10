Explore the outwash plain of Quansoo Farm with a Sheriff’s Meadow guide on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 am to noon. Travel across the meadows, shrublands, and forest of sculpted oaks that extend to the shores of Black Point Pond and Tisbury Great Pond. From Chilmark/West Tisbury town line, take South Road and turn left onto Quansoo Road, follow 1.4 miles. Look for the Sheriff’s Meadow signs for parking.