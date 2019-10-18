MVFF bails on Ag Society land deal

In an email sent late Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Film festival (MVFF) announced it would back out of a deal to purchase acreage from the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society.

“State environmental studies were more restrictive than we anticipated, and we decided not to move forward with the acquisition,” the email announcement states.

In the announcement, the MVFF states the Ag Society and the MVFF “remain committed to working together in the future.”

The announcement states the MVFF continues to hunt for a place to build “a gathering space for the arts, education, and community discussion.”

This is a developing story.