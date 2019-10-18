Second Tisbury pot shop holds forum

A second shop looking to sell recreational marijuana in Vineyard Haven is continuing its pursuit.

Main Street Medicinals, which went before the Tisbury board of selectmen informally in August, held a community meeting Oct. 7 at Katharine Cornell Theater, according to a press release from the company’s public relations firm, Joyce Strategies.

The release boasts “unanimous support” from the abutters on hand, though spokesperson Dot Joyce acknowledged no vote was taken.

“It was an abutters’ meeting. No one spoke in opposition to the proposal,” Joyce said.

Noah Eisendrath, who is a seasonal resident of West Tisbury, is the principal of the proposed shop at 65 Mechanic’s St. As The Times reported in August, Eisendrath was sanctioned for liquor license violations at Wonder Bar in Allston.

Joyce said that issue did not come up at the meeting in Tisbury, but Eisendrath was prepared to show audience members technology he purchased for his bar to avoid getting duped by fake IDs. Security at marijuana outlets is much tighter, with IDs having to be shown to gain entry. “This specific location is completely different, and the cannabis industry is different,” she said. “It’s not a college bar in Allston, where it’s hard to monitor fake IDs.”

Eisendrath is looking now to meet with selectmen to begin negotiations on a host-community agreement. He is unfazed by Patient Centric’s plans to locate a shop on the same street, which has also been before selectmen.

“No. I think that, you know, we appreciate this emerging industry, and might be room for more than one,” Joyce said.

The store would be a 6,000-square-foot facility with cultivation, medical expertise, and adult-use products, according to the release.

The abutters’ meeting is one of the steps required for seeking a license through the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

Alex Kral, administrative assistant to town administrator Jay Grande, said Main Street Medicinals has inquired about being on a future agenda, but no date has been set.