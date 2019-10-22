Bridge work planned by Army Corps

If you’re headed off-Island and then off-Cape, you’ll want to plan your trips accordingly. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued the following travel advisory:

Bourne Bridge — Pavement maintenance repair work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge starting at 8 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Work will continue overnight and be complete by 5 am on Thursday morning. During this time, travel lanes on the Bourne Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

Sagamore Bridge — Pavement maintenance repair work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge starting at 8 pm on Thursday, Oct. 24. Work will continue overnight and be complete by 5 am on Friday morning. During this time, travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

Work Schedule is weather permitting. No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridges when lane restrictions are in place.