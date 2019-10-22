Tisbury School remains united

Students at the Tisbury School have a message for the rest of the Island. Despite being separated because of lead and asbestos problems with the building, the school community remains united.

A sign spells out “Unity” in orange ribbons on the fence near the school playground. Members of the student council cut out the ribbons, even as voters were approving two special town meeting articles worth nearly $2 million that Superintendent Matt D’Andrea told voters will be used to remediate the environmental issues in school in time for grade 5 through 8 students to be moved from the high school back to Tisbury in January.

Unity Day, celebrated Wednesday across the country, was created to send a message of “hope and support” against bullying.

“For the past few years, our school has recognized and celebrated Unity Day — a national event dedicated to promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusion,” Principal John Custer wrote in an email. “Our student council has led efforts and activities in our school around Unity Day. This year, with our school split between two locations, the opportunity to work, K through 8, on this is challenging. But the student council wanted to remind our school community of the importance of the day by decorating the fence.”

Custer pointed out that the school had a K-8 assembly last week focused on unity, featuring Rick Bausman “leading the staff and students in upbeat drumming that celebrated togetherness.”

Custer said many students and faculty wear the color orange on Unity Day. “This year, the idea of Unity Day has added meaning, as we look forward to reuniting, K-8,” he wrote.