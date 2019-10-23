Art exhibit and reception: M.V. Modern Quilt Guild

On Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 to 5 pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury library featuring the work of the Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild. According to a press release, the exhibit contains an assortment of bed quilts, children’s quilts, wall hangings, and a quilted pillow, and will be on display in the library’s community room throughout the month of November. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

The Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild was founded in 2014 by Linda Chapman, Katherine Long, and Kathleen Peltier. The guild has 35 members, both year-round and seasonal. It meets weekly at the West Tisbury library, and monthly at the Oak Bluffs library. The guild makes quilts for friends and family, the Red Stocking Fund, and Windemere. Everyone is welcome to their library meetings.

Members range from beginner to expert. Some are new quilters, and others have quilted for over 20 years. The experienced quilters are always willing to share knowledge with new members. Please contact Katherine Long for more information about the M.V. Modern Quilt Guild: mvquiltkat@gmail.com.