Law Enforcement Council gets new wheels

The Martha’s Vineyard Law Enforcement Council are the proud new owners of an Oshkosh Defense LLC MRAP all-terrain vehicle, according to a release from the council. The vehicle was acquired on Sunday, and will be used as a tactical response, public safety, and rescue vehicle through a grant with the Law Enforcement Support Office’s 1033 Program.

The grant covered the entire $767,000 cost of the vehicle.

Oshkosh is a Wisconsin-based company that builds specialty trucks and access equipment.

The vehicle’s maneuverability and durable drivetrain make it a solid rescue option in mud, snow, sand, and deep water situations. The vehicle will be garaged on the Island for immediate use.