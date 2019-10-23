SSA reschedules mission statement meeting 

Thursday’s storm knocked out plans for an Island feedback session on the Steamship Authority’s mission statement draft. The meeting has been rescheduled for 4 pm Monday, Oct. 28, in the Martha’s Vineyard Museum classroom, 151 Lagoon Pond Rd., Vineyard Haven.

The draft mission statement under consideration is as follows: “Our mission is to operate a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation system for the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in an environment committed to sustainability, accessibility, and community engagement.”