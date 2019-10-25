Halloween contest? Bank on it

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is holding its first-ever “Halloween People’s Choice Award” contest for the best decorations. Community members who vote are eligible to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

People can vote three ways — at mvbank.com, on Facebook at @marthasvineyardbank, or in branch locations — beginning Thursday, Oct. 31 at 2 pm and running through Saturday, Nov. 2, at noon. Best decorations and the winner of the gift card will be announced the following week.

“Our employees go all out with costumes and each location has a theme — which is ‘top secret’ until Halloween morning,” said Patti Leighton, community relations director at Martha’s Vineyard Bank. “Please join the spooktacular fun!”