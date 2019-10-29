Tisbury Halloween parade postponed until Saturday

With a storm in the forecast that’s expected to have powerful winds for Thursday night, the Tisbury board of selectmen postponed a Halloween event at the request of the Vineyard Haven Business Association.

Instead, Main Street will be closed on Saturday from 4 to 5 pm for the Halloween parade with trick or treating at the businesses afterward. Other street closures will also take effect on Saturday, according to the vote.

“It’s going to be dark and stormy night for Halloween,” selectmen chair Melinda Loberg said. And while that might add to the haunting atmosphere, it’s not ideal for parents with young children in tow and their safety.

“We can make a recommendation that everyone postpone trick or treating until Saturday night,” selectman Jim Rogers said.

Harbormaster John Crocker confirmed for the board that the forecast calls for 40 mph winds Thursday and even stronger on Friday. “It’s going to be nasty,” he said.

Selectman Jeff Kristal said he hopes parents heed the warnings and trick or treaters stay home on Thursday.

It’s unclear if Tisbury Town Hall, which always participates in the Halloween fun, will be open for Saturday’s festivities. Town administrator Jay Grande said it will depend on if there are volunteers.

Nearby William Street is a popular spot for Islanders to trick or treat. Last year, one address had 1,124 kids show up, according to Paul Doherty’s Letter to the Editor.

Doherty wrote in an email Tuesday that he’s not able to welcome trick-or-treaters on Saturday night because of previous plans. He’s not sure what his neighbors will do. “I think it’s the right thing to do,” he wrote of the town’s plans.