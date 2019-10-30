The West Tisbury library will present the first “Second Sunday Jazz” performance of the season on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3:30 pm. According to a press release, the concert features the John Alaimo Trio: John Alaimo on piano, Michael Tinus on bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

This event is part of a jazz series organized by Island jazz musician Eric Johnson on the second Sunday of each month through April 2020. Thanks to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation for their generous support of music programming.