The Steamship Authority canceled two trips of the MV Woods Hole Thursday morning after its crossing between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven scheduled for 7:30 am was significantly delayed.

SSA Sean Driscoll said that initial trip was delayed because of fuel injectors.

The two canceled trips were the 8:35 am and 9:50 am.

Word of the cancellations came after Driscoll emailed The Times to say that the vessel would “run off schedule.”