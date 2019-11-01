History held hostage

Have we learned nothing from the loss of the Mill House on Vineyard Haven Harbor?

When a person or a corporation decides to wipe out the few remains of Tisbury history for their personal desires or profit it’s time to think of the greater good for generations. The Prouty House in Vineyard Haven, standing where it stood for so long is a historic gem that harkens back to a town whose homes kissed the harbor.

Crawling through the weeds behind Stop & Shop all one needs to get the flavor of the building is to peek in its windows to the artful balustrade curving up the interior stairway. This house should be owned by the town and restored in place as a welcome and information hub for visitors pouring off the ferries. The first thing they see now of Martha’s Vineyard is a tiny “info” kiosk amid bus, truck and car traffic that leads into the clog of Five Corners. What needs to be demolished is the old Golden Dragon building owned by the current eye-sore of Stop & Shop and turned into a park leading up to the historic Prouty House. Stop & Shop’s expansion should be contained and limited to the footprint they currently use, with no additional parking to further destroy the town’s welcome to the Vineyard and the town should take over the Prouty House and it’s view of the harbor.

Stop & Shop is opening a megastore in Edgartown and Vineyard Haven Harbor cannot support the traffic that it already has. This is an opportunity for Stop & Shop to give back to the Island.

Stop & Shop, the MV Commission, the Tisbury selectmen and all the MV residents can have a stake in preserving Island history. Can we work together to make this happen?

Georgia Morris

Vineyard Haven