Bruce A. Farland, 62, of Edgartown died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, while at Massachusetts General Hospital after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held at the Old Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 am, with a reception at the Wharf Pub to follow. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the newspaper.

More details can be found on the website for Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes, ccgfuneralhome.com.