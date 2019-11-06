Edgartown gets state cybersecurity grant

The town of Edgartown was selected to participate in a Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program.

The program will make end-user cybersecurity training, assessment, and simulation tools available to town employees. Tools are administered by the Massachusetts executive office of technology services and security and ProofPoint, a security company.

“Overall, all the employees are going to be updating tasks in terms of their cybersecurity training, our cybersecurity protocols, as well as our responses to threats to the network,” town administrator James Hagerty said.