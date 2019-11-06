Oak Bluffs: Sending get-well prayers

We succumbed to the lure of the woodstove last week as the temperature took a cooler dip. The heat soon drove us to opening the door to cool off as the fickle outdoor temperatures soon rose; our up-and-down weather continues.

It seems as if technology is taking over more of the functions that used to be performed by actual humans. No longer am I reminded by medical appointments by the friendly voice of a receptionist, but by the alert on my cellphone to a text that that gives me that information. When trying to call any business, even on-Island I am instructed to press certain buttons that usually lead me around in a circle of frustration not connecting me to a live person. But the ultimate of technological ridiculousness was brought to my attention this week. My daughter received a card informing her that the previous information sent to her informing her that her car was not on a recall list was wrong. Actually her car was a model that was on the safety recall list. Unfortunately they had no solution for the problem (which they never explained), but when they found a solution she would be informed to bring her car in for a repair. Wow — how helpful is that? They know there is a problem, don’t explain what, have no solution, but want their customers to know.

M.V. Regional High School graduate Alicia L. Oliveira was recently promoted to captain. She completed the Special Operations Forces Captain’s Career Course at the JFK Special Warfare Center School at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Her proud parents David and Margaret have just returned from visiting her at her home in Southern Pines, N.C. Congratulations for such a great accomplishment.

So many of us, not only in Oak Bluffs but Island-wide and beyond, are sending get-well prayers and wishes to Sabrina Luening, she of the beautiful voice and loving soul who remains a patient in Boston, fighting to recover from a stroke. On Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4 pm, Cardboard Box in Oak Bluffs is holding a benefit for Sabrina. Chef and Cardboard Box owner Ben DeForest took to Facebook this week to tell people to save the date. DeForest, who has been friends with Sabrina for more than 30 years, also created a GoFundMe asking people for donations to assist Sabrina with the expenses she faces during recovery.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Emily Jardin Scott, my neighbor in Oak Bluffs. She will be remembered by her son, grandchildren, and many relatives. Sympathies also to the family and friends of Thomas Rabbit, who died last Sunday. Tom was my next-door neighbor and classmate growing up in Vineyard Haven. He will be remembered by many as a talented tennis player and longtime tennis coach at the former Island Country Club Courts in Oak Bluffs. He leaves his son, grandson, and great-grandson, all of whom he loved and was so proud of.

The Book Fair at the Oak Bluffs School continues today, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, at the school library. This offers a great opportunity to purchase holiday gifts at a most reasonable price. These are also the final two days of Zero Waste Week. All week long students from around the Island have participated in beach cleanups, hosted clothing-mending sessions, learned about carbon footprints, and hosted zero waste events. Oak Bluffs and all island schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday.

District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office is sponsoring a Cyber Awareness and Safety Presentation at our Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:45 pm. This informational presentation is being offered to parents Island-wide to ensure your child is using their digital devices safely and responsibly. Among the topics that will be covered are safety on social media, privacy and security on digital devices, cyberbullying, sexting, and when the improper use of digital devices can become criminal.

Jenna from the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival leads a filmmaking class on Thursdays at the Oak Bluffs library. The program runs from 4 to 5 pm. Students will learn the basics of video production through various activities, including greenscreen games, stop-motion animation, and documentary filmmaking. You may join in for one week or all six of the series. This is recommended for ages 10-plus.

Nov. 12 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Megan Panek, Martha’s Vineyard director for Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Island, will be speaking at our Oak Bluffs library regarding these services. Come and listen to information about the many services which are offered to seniors.

The Harvest Dinner at the First Baptist Church Parish House in Vineyard Haven, which was scheduled for last Saturday, fell victim to the last-minute decision to postpone Halloween to Saturday last. But good news, as the dinner was rescheduled to this Saturday from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Honor Veterans Day and veterans by flying our flag proudly on Monday, Nov. 11.

Enjoy your week. Peace.