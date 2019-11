Join John Clough at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 3 pm, for wondrous sea tales of famed New England whaling Capt. Benjamin Clough. Investigate his journals documenting his many voyages, and read about how he rescued the ship Sharon from mutineers in 1842. Paul Magid, who is writing a biography on Clough, will also be presenting.