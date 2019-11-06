Sense of Wonder fall art classes begin

The Sense of Wonder Creations 2019 – 2020 season and the Fall Art Class Session will begin this week for ages 6 to 15. Students can also join in throughout the year. The camp has Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday afternoons available from 3:30 to 5 pm. Tisbury students come on the bus. According to a press release, the focus and goals at camp are to inspire creativity, engage and capture interest, improve observation and drawing and painting skills, art history, community service, explore and discover a variety of mediums: pencils, pens, paint (watercolor, tempera, acrylics) dry and oil pastels, clay (hand and wheel), sculpture, printmaking, papier mâché, mixed media, collage, masks, and more. The classes cost $25 each, and Sense of Wonder Creations’ address is P.O. Box 1558, 23 Grove Ave., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. They would be happy to offer anyone in need financial aid or scholarships, the release states.

Classes begin the week of Nov. 5 and continue through the week of Dec. 9, and then students take a holiday break and begin again in January and continue through May. There will be a variety of visiting artists and musicians coming in throughout the year, the release says. Call 508-693-3142 or check the Sense of Wonder Creations website for more information, or to fill out an application for enrollment, at senseofwondercreations.org.