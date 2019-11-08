Robinson hearing delayed

Tisbury’s board of registrars punted Friday afternoon on the issue of planning board member Ben Robinson’s residency in the town.

Tisbury resident Mark Alexander accused Robinson, who is also on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, of not being a legal resident of the town. The board was set to explore the matter at a 12:30 pm hearing at Tisbury Town Hall but chair Catherine Mayhew told those gathered that town counsel couldn’t attend so the hearing would be continued. She permitted the hearing to open only long enough to make that announcement and to deliberate with her peers on scheduling. The board approved continuing the hearing to Friday Nov. 15 at 12:30 pm. Robinson, who was present with his family, made no public comment nor did his attorney, Eric Peters.