Michael Adell, 82, died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home in West Tisbury. He was the husband of Rise J. Terney.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 4 pm in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.